'Marhaba Erdoğan' top Twitter trend in Pakistan

Ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's arrival to the Pakistani capital Islamabad for his two-day official visit, "#Marhaba Erdoğan" has become a top Twitter trend on Thursday in the country.

Also #WelcomeErdoğanToPakistan remained a top trend on the microblogging and social networking platforms in the country.

Tens of thousands of social media users on Twitter and Facebook posted messages with "#Marhaba Erdoğan" and" #WelcomeErdoğanToPakistan" hashtags.

Several politicians and officials also posted on social media, welcoming Erdoğan to Islamabad.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's former envoy to the UN, in her welcoming message on Twitter said: "As Pakistan prepares to welcome President Erdoğan of Turkey to Islamabad, this #Throwback is to Sept 2019 when we organised a high level dialogue on Hate Speech, with Turkey as co host, on the sidelines of [the] UNGA where both leaders spoke out on Islamophobia."

Inayatullah Khan, the former senior minister and member of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, also posted a photo of Erdoğan on Facebook and said this visit would further augment the brotherly relations between the two Muslim countries.

"I extend warm welcome to Tayyip Erdoğan on his visit to Pakistan. Under his leadership, Turkey has witnessed unprecedented transformation to a viable democratic, developed industrialized state with remarkable turn around in GDP growth, technological advancement, Education and health. Moreover has demonstrated true leadership for Muslim Ummah," Khan said in his message.

Erdoğan's plane is scheduled to land at Noor Khan Airbase on Thursday around 4.30 p.m. local time (1130GMT) in Rawalpindi, an adjacent city Islamabad, where Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to welcome, and present him a guard of honor.

The local authorities in Islamabad have decorated the main roads with Turkish and Pakistani flags as well as portraits of Erdoğan, his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi and also Khan, inscribed slogans such as "Long Live Pakistan -Turkey Brotherhood" on the posters and billboards.

According to officials, during Erdoğan's visit, both countries are expected to sign several agreements to boost bilateral trade and cooperation in different sectors.





Pakistani artists are also busy paying tributes to Erdoğan. Some have painted life-size portraits of Erdoğan.

Rabia Zakir, who calls herself "ambassador for arts", said on Twitter, after posting self-made portrait of Erdoğan: "My latest painting is a personal tribute to the strong & never ending bond between Pakistan and Turkey.