TURKEY SLAMS ASSAD REGIMES HYPOCRISY OVER SO-CALLED ARMENIAN GENOCIDE MOVE

Turkey on Thursday slammed pro-Assad parliament's recognition of the Armenian incidents during the World War I as genocide by calling the move a "hypocrisy".



"This [the move on 1915 events] is a picture of hypocrisy on the part of a regime which has for years committed any kind of massacre on its own people... which has displaced millions and which is well known for its use of chemical weapons," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The controversial move by Damascus, however, comes after escalating tensions with its fierce opponent over the deadly clashes in the northwestern province of Idlib this month.





Ankara blasted the claims on the 1915 events and blamed Damascus for the "humanitarian tragedy, one of the most grave catastrophes in history, at our border."

"The groundless allegations levelled by a tyrant regime which has lost its legitimacy is a clear indicator of a distorted mindset," the foreign ministry concluded.







