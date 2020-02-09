Turkey condemns armed attack in Thailand

Turkey on Sunday condemned an armed attack in Thailand which killed scores of people.

"We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and injured at attacks that took place at a military barracks and a shopping mall on Feb. 8 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who perished, and wish speedy recovery to the injured victims of these heinous acts. We share the grief of the Thai people," it added.

On Saturday, a mass shooting in northeastern Thailand left 27 dead, including the gunman, with 57 others injured.

A frenzied soldier, identified as Col. Jakrapanth Thomma, killed his commander and two others at a military base before fleeing in a jeep.

Driving to a shopping mall in the Muang district, Thomma shot people en route.





