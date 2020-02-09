UN-brokered Libya talks end with no formal cease-fire deal

Libya's warring sides ended several days of U.N.-brokered talks without reaching a deal to consolidate a provisional cease-fire in and around the capital, the U.N. said.

Another round of talks was proposed for later this month "as both sides agreed to the need to continue the negotiations," according to a statement from the U.N. support mission in Libya released Saturday.

The current cease-fire was brokered by Russia and Turkey on Jan. 12. It marked the first break in fighting in months, but there have been repeated violations from both sides.



A U.N.-supported but weak administration, led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, holds only a shrinking area of western Libya, including the capital Tripoli. It's been fending off an offensive since last April by forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with a rival government that controls much of Libya's east and south, including key oil fields and export terminals.

The U.N. statement said there was "broad consensus" between the two sides on "the urgency for Libyans to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity" and to "stop the flow of non-Libyan fighters and send them out of the country."

Haftar's forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.

The U.N. statement said there was "widespread consensus" between the two sides to continue the fight against U.N.-identified militant groups, such as the Daesh, al-Qaida and Ansar al-Sharia.



It said both sides expressed support for the exchange of prisoners, the return of the bodies of deceased fighters, and the return of displaced civilians to their homes.

The U.N. proposed a new round of cease-fire talks in Geneva on Feb. 18.







