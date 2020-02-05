KHAMENEI CALLS ON MUSLIM WORLD TO OPPOSE TRUMPS MIDEAST PLAN

US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in the Middle East is doomed to failure, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iranian state television on Wednesday.

"This deal of the century will die before Trump does," Khamenei said, adding that the plan was "stupid but also insidious."

Khamenei called on Palestinians, and the whole Muslim community, to oppose the plan.

He said the only solution for the conflict in the Middle East was a referendum asking all Palestinians to decide themselves on a political solution for their country.



"ARAB LEADERS WHO SUPPORT 'DEAL OF THE CENTURY' ARE INCOMPETENT"

Arab leaders who support U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the "Deal of the Century", are incompetent, Khamenei said.

"Don't look at the presence of a few, #traitorous Arab heads of state for the 'Deal of the Century'. They're incompetent and have no respect among their own nation," Khamenei stressed in a social media post.

Following a rejection of the plan by Palestinian officials even before it was formally released, Iran's leaders also strongly condemned it in strong terms. President Hassan Rouhani called it "despicable" and unacceptable for the whole region.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the plan the "dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real-estate developer" and a nightmare for the whole region and the world.

Trump recently presented a proposal to address the bitter decades-long conflict at the core of tensions across the Middle East.

His plan would give Israel control over Jewish settlements on the West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley, while also calling for the creation of a Palestinian state. It differs significantly from the 1967 borders that have previously been the basis for peace plans.



