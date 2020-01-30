Yemeni rivals agree to reject 'Deal of the Century'

Despite being at odds militarily, Yemen's legitimate government and rebel Houthis have agreed to reject the U.S.' so-called Deal of the Century, touted as a Mideast peace deal to widespread skepticism.



The legitimate Yemeni government stressed its firm stance supporting the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.



"Yemen's position is consistent, firm and supportive and will not change regarding the Palestinian issue and the inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of its independent state and its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif," meaning Jerusalem, Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday.



Al-Hadrami stressed that the Yemeni people will always stand with the Palestinian people and their right to their land and state.



"We will not deviate from this position on the Palestinian issue," he said.



The Houthi rebel group -- accused of receiving support from Iran -- also denounced the so-called "deal of the century," blasting it as "biased and failed."



A senior official in the foreign ministry of the so-called National Salvation Government -- formed by Houthis and their allies -- condemned the plan.



"What is called the failed deal of the century in name and content will not end the Palestinian Arab and national issue but will lead to more violence and instability in the region and outside it and will also have regional consequences that are not in the interest of those who plan to liquidate the just cause of Palestine," said the official, who asked not to be named.



U.S. President Donald Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in a press conference Tuesday at the White House, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but with no Palestinian officials present.

Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."



His plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Israel-Palestine dispute and recognizes illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Palestine and the Jordanian capital, Amman, in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.



The hashtag #FreePalestine also quickly topped the world trending list on Twitter.





