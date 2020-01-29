Russia is not abiding by Syria agreements, Erdoğan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Russia was not abiding by the Sochi or Astana agreements regarding Syria's northwestern Idlib province, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

Renewed bombardments by Russia-backed Assad forces on Idlib have raised concern of a new refugee wave from the area, where some 3 million people live.

Erdoğan made the comments to reporters on his flight back from Senegal. He was also quoted as saying Turkey had told Russia that Ankara is running out of patience with the bombardments, adding that it would do what is necessary.

He said there is no such thing as the Astana process anymore, adding, "We should see what Turkey, Russia and Iran can do to revive it."



If Turkey and Russia are loyal partners, it should reveal its attitude accordingly over Syria and Turkey, Erdoğan said.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia in Sochi agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the zone since then, as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

In a fresh move, Turkey announced on Jan. 10 that a new ceasefire in Idlib would start just after midnight on Jan. 12.

But the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups continued their ground attacks.



More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.

- CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

On the coronavirus outbreak in China, Erdoğan said Turkey is not in any trouble.

He said all kinds of measures and steps are taken by the authorities.

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 132, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.



Some 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, have been reported in China.

It was reported that a total of 9,239 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, has spread across 30 provinces in the country.

Tens of cases have also been reported in Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Germany, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.



