WORLD

Palestinians threaten to quit Oslo Accords over Trump peace plan

WORLD AFP
Published
PALESTINIANS THREATEN TO QUIT OSLO ACCORDS OVER TRUMP PEACE PLAN

"The reserved the right "to withdraw from the interim agreement", the concrete part of the , if Trump unveils his plan," Chief Palestinian negotiation told reporters on Sunday.

Palestinian officials threatened Sunday to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, which define relations with , if US President announces his Middle East peace plan next week.

Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestinian Liberation Organisation reserved the right "to withdraw from the interim agreement", the concrete part of the Oslo deal, if Trump unveils his plan.

The Trump initiative will turn Israel's "temporary occupation (of Palestinian territory) into a permanent occupation", Erekat said.


More From A News

Contact Us