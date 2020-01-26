Cedi Osman-led support campaign for Elazığ reach $65K

NBA player and Turkish international Cedi Osman's campaign for quake-hit Turkish province Elazığ reached around $65,000 after the Cleveland Cavaliers - Chicago Bulls game on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Osman announced via Twitter that he would donate $100 for every three-pointer made during the game.

After some Turkish sports people, including Arda Turan, Nuri Şahin, Işıl Alben, Yusuf Yazıcı, also pledged to donate the same amount, the campaign grew bigger.

Turkish people -- cheering on Cedi for the donation pledge -- also sent out messages to Turkish Red Crescent to help with 10 Turkish Liras for each SMS.

Osman's teammate Larry Nance Jr also took part in the donation, even increasing the limit for every hit three-pointer for Cedi and him to $200.

The Chicago Bulls won the match 118-106, and a total of 25 three-pointers made during the game.

After the game, Osman tweeted that at least 385,000 Turkish Liras ($64.8K) raised for the help of the quake-hit province in Turkey's east.

At least 31 people have died and over 1,500 others were injured in the earthquake.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook Turkey's eastern Elazığ province late Friday. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.









