House impeachment leader Schiff accuses Trump of threatening him on Twitter
WORLD Reuters
Published
Adam Schiff -- U.S. House impeachment manager -- stressed in Sunday comments to reporters that he believed incumbent President Donald Trump's social media post read, "He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!"
Democratic U.S. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump's comment that he has not yet "paid the price" was intended as a threat.
Trump launched another attack on Democrats including Schiff over the Senate impeachment trial earlier on Sunday, saying on Twitter "he has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!"
Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" if he viewed that as a threat, Schiff said, "I think it was intended to be."