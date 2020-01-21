Somali promises to secure Turkish nationals security

Somali Prime Minister said in a statement on Tuesday that the government will take any action to secure the security of Turkish nationals after a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Somalia and other officials in Somali capital Mogadishu.

"We thank our Turkish brothers for their support, and Somali government will take any action to secure the security of Turkish nationals" Hassan Ali Khaire said.

The terrorist will not be able to stop Turkish development projects going on in our country, the statement added.

Turkish ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz, Qatari Ambassador to Somalia Hassan Hamza Asad Hashem, and Seracettin Aksun, a senior project official of the Turkish company Enez -- building the Mogadishu-Afgoye highway -- attended the meeting.

The meeting came days after al-Qaeda affiliated militant group al-Shabaab targeted a police convoy guarding Turkish nationals working on a road building project in Somalia's Afgoye town, killing at least 3 people and wounded over 25 others, including six Turkish nationals.





