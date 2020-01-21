President Putin names new Russian government
President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday the country's new government.
Newly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will have nine deputies, instead of 10 that his predecessor had.
Defense Deputy Yury Borisov and Social Affairs Deputy Tatyana Golikova retained their posts.
The Cabinet will comprise of 21 ministers.
Of them, 10 retained their positions, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.
The Russian government resigned on Jan. 15 after Putin proposed constitutional changes.
The new Russian government includes:
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko,
Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev,
Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko
Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova
Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk
Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.
Cabinet:
Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov
Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov
Minister for Development of the Far East Alexander Kozlov
Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Dmitry Kobylkin
Minister of Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev
Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Minister of Trade and Iindustry Denis Manturov
Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova
Minister of Construction and Communal Services Vladimir Yakushev
Minister of Digital Development and Mass Communications Maksut Shadayev
Energy Minister Alexander Novak
Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov
Minister for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Evgeny Zinichev
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko
Minister of Transport Evgeny Dietrich
Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev
Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov
Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu
Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin