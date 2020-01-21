President Putin names new Russian government

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday the country's new government.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will have nine deputies, instead of 10 that his predecessor had.

Defense Deputy Yury Borisov and Social Affairs Deputy Tatyana Golikova retained their posts.

The Cabinet will comprise of 21 ministers.

Of them, 10 retained their positions, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

The Russian government resigned on Jan. 15 after Putin proposed constitutional changes.

The new Russian government includes:

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko,

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev,

Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova

Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Cabinet:

Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov

Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov

Minister for Development of the Far East Alexander Kozlov

Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Dmitry Kobylkin

Minister of Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev

Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Minister of Trade and Iindustry Denis Manturov

Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova

Minister of Construction and Communal Services Vladimir Yakushev

Minister of Digital Development and Mass Communications Maksut Shadayev

Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov

Minister for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Evgeny Zinichev

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko

Minister of Transport Evgeny Dietrich

Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov

Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu

Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin