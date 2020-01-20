Erdoğan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers

Turkey has not yet sent any troops into Libya to support the country's internationally-recognised government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was cited as saying on Monday, adding that Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far.

Last week, Erdoğan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.



Speaking to reporters on a flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdoğan said Turkey's efforts at the summit had set the groundwork for a ceasefire between the warring parties, according to broadcaster NTV.



He added that Turkey's presence in the North African country increased hopes for peace.





