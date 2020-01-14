SAVING IRAN DEAL MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER: EUS BORRELL

The EU's diplomatic chief said Tuesday it was "more important than ever" to save the Iran nuclear deal, after the three European parties to the accord launched a dispute mechanism.

"In light of the ongoing dangerous escalations in the Middle East, the preservation of the JCPOA is now more important than ever," Josep Borrell said, referring to the nuclear deal, after Britain, France and Germany triggered the complaint process.

"The dispute resolution mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all. As the coordinator, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in that spirit," Borrell said, referring to the accord's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Borrell noted the intention of Britain, France and Germany to "preserve the JCPOA in the sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue."

"The JCPOA is a significant achievement of sustained multilateral diplomacy following years of negotiations. In light of the ongoing dangerous escalations in the Middle East, the preservation of the JCPOA is now more important than ever," he added.





