Anadolu Efes earn home win to cement EuroLeague lead

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes secured their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague with Tuesday's 88-68 home win against AX Armani Exchange Milan from Italy.

Anadolu Efes' American superstar Shane Larkin scored 23 points as he played a major role for the Turkish victory in Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome.

AX Armani Exchange Milan's top scorer was Lithuanian center Arturas Gudaitis, who dropped 11 points against Anadolu Efes.

Gudaitis also took seven rebounds.

The Istanbul club had a 16-3 win/loss record to lead EuroLeague in the regular season.

Following the away loss, AX Armani Exchange Milan came seventh with 10 wins and 9 losses in this competition.

Anadolu Efes will face France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in the next round at home on Jan. 17.

There will be 34 rounds in EuroLeague's regular season, ending on April 10, 2020.

The best eight out of 18 teams will go to playoffs to play best of five series. Winners will go through the EuroLeague Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four will be held in Cologne, Germany.

The Lanxess Arena will host semifinals and final from May 22-24.