Turkish journalist injured in Paris protest after hit by gas canister

An Anadolu Agency photojournalist was wounded on Saturday in the French capital Paris during clashes between police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.





Covering the protests, Dursun Aydemir was injured in the leg when a gas canister used by the police hit him near the Lyon Train Station.

Aydemir received first aid at the scene.





On Dec. 5, another Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mustafa Yalçın was injured in the eye when a gas canister used by the security forces hit him in the face, breaking his mask.





