RUSSIAS PUTIN EXPECTS CEASE-FIRE IN LIBYA TO TAKE EFFECT IN FEW HOURS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he expects that a cease-fire in Libya would take effect in line with the recommendation jointly put forward by Russia and Turkey.

Speaking at a news conference, following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said the conflict in Libya undermines the situation in the region and has a "negative impact" on Europe.

"While discussing the international and regional agenda, at first, we examined the situation in Libya, where, unfortunately, large-scale fighting continues, terrorist activity is growing, and the economy and social sphere are deteriorating. All this undermines security not only in the region itself, but it also has a negative impact on Europe; I mean illegal immigration, smuggling, the spread of weapons and drugs," he added.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Putin urged a cease-fire in Libya by Jan. 12 following their meeting in Istanbul.

"I very much expect that today, in a few hours, in five hours, in line with what we recommended along with the Turkish President Mr. Erdoğan, the warring parties in Libya will cease-fire and stop fighting," the Russian president added.

The president welcomed Germany's initiative to hold an international conference on Libya under the UN auspices.

Asked about Russian mercenaries in Libya, Putin said if there are some Russian nationals in Libya, they do not represent Russia as a state and are not paid by the country.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Turning to Iran, Putin called on the EU to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal, saying it is necessary to preserve the agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear arms.

Commenting on the tension between the U.S. and Iran, Putin said he hoped it would not turned into a large-scale conflict.

"We already see that a war of low intensity is going on there, but it is fighting, people are being killed, this is a fact. I would very much like to avoid large-scale fighting. If this happens, it would be a disaster not only for the Middle East, but also for the whole world," he said.

Last week, the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq's capital Baghdad. In retaliation, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting the U.S. troops in Iraq.







