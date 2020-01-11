Turkey’s vice president to visit Oman Sunday

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay will pay a visit to Oman on Sunday to extend condolences over the death of longtime ruler Qaboos bin Said al Said, according to a presidential source on Saturday.

Oktay will pay a condolence visit to Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, the new sultan of Oman, in the capital Muscat, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Sultan Qaboos died on Friday at the age of 79 after a long battle with illness.

Omani authorities declared a three-day national mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast for 40 days over the sultan's death.

Qaboos had ruled Oman since 1970 and was the eighth sultan of the House of Al Said. He was the longest-serving monarch among the recent Arab rulers.

The late sultan was credited for modernizing his country, using the oil money to build roads and hospitals and develop infrastructure.

On Saturday, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said took the oath of allegiance as the country's new sultan after the death of Qaboos.





