WORLD

Turkey, Russia call for cease-fire in Libya by Jan. 12 midnight

WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Turkish and Russian leaders call for cease-fire in by Jan. 12 midnight, 's Foreign Minister told reporters following a high level-meeting between Turkish and Russian authorities in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a in following a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"Our president and the Russian head of state today called for a ceasefire to start on January 12 at midnight," said Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.






