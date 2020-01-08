Turkey, Russia call for cease-fire in Libya by Jan. 12 midnight
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Turkish and Russian leaders call for cease-fire in Libya by Jan. 12 midnight, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters following a high level-meeting between Turkish and Russian authorities in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday.
"Our president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin today called for a ceasefire to start on January 12 at midnight," said Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.