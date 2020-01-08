WORLD

Iran says missile attacks on U.S. targets were "legitimate self-defence"

Iran's missile attacks on in on Wednesday were "legitimate self-defence", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state TV, adding that Washington's assessment to retaliate should not be based on "illusions".

Iran launched on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's commander of Quds Force Qassem Soleimani.




