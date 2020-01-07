Turkish, Iranian speakers discuss regional developments

Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Tuesday spoke with his Iranian counterpart amid rising tensions in the region, his office said.

Şentop discussed regional developments with Ali Larijani in a phone call after 35 mourners were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during the funeral for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week.

Iran has vowed to avenge his death, as the world watches how this escalation unfolds.

Later, Şentop also held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad al-Halbusi, the office said.

The two speakers discussed recent developments and regional issues, the office added.





