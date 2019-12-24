TURKEY EXPECTS RUSSIA TO PUT AN END TO ATTACKS ON SYRIAS IDLIB

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realised.

A Turkish delegation travelled to Moscow on Monday to discuss developments in Libya and Syria, as thousands of civilians began migrating towards Turkey due to Russian and Syrian army attacks.

Speaking in Ankara following a cabinet meeting, Kalın said Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region, adding that attacks in Idlib must stop "immediately".

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.





