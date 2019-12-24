TURKEY EXPECTS RUSSIA TO PUT AN END TO ATTACKS ON SYRIAS IDLIB

Turkey expects Russia to put an end to attacks on Syria's Idlib
"We are closely following the process for an end to the attacks, and these attacks should come to an end immediately and implemented under a new ceasefire. This is our main expectation from the Russian side," Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said in his televised remarks during press conference in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.
Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realised.
A Turkish delegation travelled to Moscow on Monday to discuss developments in Libya and Syria, as thousands of civilians began migrating towards Turkey due to Russian and Syrian army attacks.
Speaking in Ankara following a cabinet meeting, Kalın said Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region, adding that attacks in Idlib must stop "immediately".
Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone as the cease-fire continues to be violated.
Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.