Industry ministry, development bank launch TL 750M fund to back Turkish startups, SMEs

ECONOMY Daily Sabah Published December 24,2019

The Industry and Technology Ministry and the Development and Investment Bank of Turkey announced the launch of the Technology and Innovation Fund and Regional Development Fund, totaling TL 750 million.

To diversify the financial resources for startups and SMEs and reduce reliance on the conventional banking system, Turkey launched two new funds to facilitate the development