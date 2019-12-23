Turkey’s Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

A Turkish educational foundation will open more schools in Georgia, the Turkish foreign minister said on Monday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the opening ceremony of the International Maarif Schools of Georgia in the capital Tbilisi.

"I would like to say that the Maarif Foundation will open new schools in Georgia not only in Tbilisi but also in other cities," Çavuşoğlu stressed.

The minister said that the schools provide education in Georgian, English, and Russian.

"The Maarif Foundation will educate qualified students and contribute not only to the education of Georgia, but also to its future and development," Çavuşoğlu added.

Stressing that the Maarif Foundation operates schools in 42 countries, Çavuşoğlu said the quality of education is appreciated by parents and governors.

With the support of Turkey, the foundation will further improve the quality of education, Çavuşoğlu said.

The Turkish government set up the Turkish Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup, orchestrated by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to FETO.

The foundation has also established schools and education centers in various continents, from Africa to Asia, over the last three years.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

