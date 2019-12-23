Turkey repatriates 110 Daesh foreign terrorists since Nov. 11

Turkey deported a total of 110 foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries since Nov. 11, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Turkey has been sending back foreign fighters to their countries of origin as part of its ramped-up efforts to repatriate terrorists.

According to a data compiled by Anadolu Agency, in Nov. 11- Dec.19, up to 21 German, 13 French, five British, two Belgian, two Dutch, two Moroccan, two Kosovar, one Danish, one U.S., one Greek, one Irish, one Australian and some other nationals of foreign fighters were deported from Turkey.

The wives and children of the foreign terrorist fighters were sent to their countries along with them.

The ministry did not mention whether all the foreign terrorists were linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

There are some 1,200 foreign ISIS/Daesh members being held in Turkish prisons, and nearly 300 held from Turkey's current anti-terror operation in northern Syria, including relatives of ISIS/Daesh members, the Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on Nov. 4.

Turkey has criticized countries which resist repatriating terrorists by revoking their citizenship.

Ankara continues to deport foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 Daesh/ISIS members, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early October, adding that there are currently 1,149 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in Turkish prisons.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Since recognizing Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500.





