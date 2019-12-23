SAUDIS AIM SILENCING THE ACCUSED: KHASHOGGIS FIANCEE

Saudi Arabia's announcement of the death penalty for five people for taking part in the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi aims at quickly closing the case and silencing those who have information on the murder, the slain journalist's fiancee said Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hatice Cengiz said the verdict came without proper judicial process and that the statements of the accused were kept secret.

Cengiz's statement came following a Saudi court ruling sentencing five people to death for taking part in the murder.

"This verdict is unacceptable and it is against the law. I believe that closing the case fast is aimed with those verdicts," she stressed.

Cengiz added: "The [Saudi] announcement does not respond to the questions why it was done, who ordered it and where is the body, which have been asked for the last 15 months. The answers must be given to make the verdict acceptable. It is not possible to sentence people without answering those questions. I definitely do not accept it."

Urging the international community to act to ensure justice and to reject the Saudi court's sentences, she said: "The greatest political pressure possible is needed on the country in question."

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and U.S. resident, was murdered after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018 on a visit to pick up paperwork for his forthcoming marriage.

Following 18 days of denial of the murder by Riyadh, Saudi authorities said he was killed in a fight that erupted between him and 18 Saudis, and detained them for investigation without giving further details on the killing or the whereabouts of his remains.

UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard concluded in an earlier report that Khashoggi's murder was a "deliberate, premeditated execution" and encouraged an investigation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi officials, however, have insisted that the Saudi prince was not involved in the murder.