Saudi court sentences five to death and three to jail over Khashoggi murder

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three others to jail terms for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that three others were sentenced to prison. All can appeal the verdicts.

The crown prince drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him. The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near total secrecy.

State TV also reported that the Saudi attorney general's investigation showed that the crown prince's former top adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, had no proven involvement in the killing. Al-Qahtani, however, has been sanctioned by the United States for his alleged role in the operation.

The court also found the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul, Mohammed al-Otaibi, not guilty. He and nine others who were not named were released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state TV.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that there was no previous intent to murder, according to state TV. The trial was attended by a handful of diplomats, but closed to the press and wider public.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler. He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing.







