Libya’s House of Rep. supports Turkey-Libya deal

Libya's House of Representatives and the Libya'n Scholars Association announced Saturday support for a maritime deal between Turkey and Libya.

The House of Representatives welcomed the implementation of the deal that was approved by Libya's Cabinet, it said in a statement.

During an extraordinary meeting to discuss Gen. Khalifa Haftar's air strikes Saturday in Tripoli, the Libya'n Scholars Association stressed the necessity of implementing the deal.

Military forces and political institutions in Zintan also announced support for the Turkey-Libya maritime deal.

Haftar, who commands forces based in eastern Libya, launched an offensive April 4 to capture Tripoli from the Government of National Accord forces.

According to UN data, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 injured.

Since the ouster and death of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.





