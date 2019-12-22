Turkey to stand by Libyan government until peace established: Defence chief Akar

Turkey will stand by the internationally recognised government of Libya until peace, stability and security is established in the country, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday, after two countries signed a military cooperation accord last month.

Referring to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security and military cooperation with Libya, Akar said that the deal was a strategic move to protect the rights and benefits of Turkey.

"We will continue our activities within the scope of security and military cooperation with Libya and our deep-rooted historical, cultural and economic ties."



Turkey backs the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Libya, which has been split into rival political and military factions since 2011. Ankara has said it could send troops to Libya if the Serraj government makes such a request. The two countries also signed a maritime boundaries deal.

Speaking at the ceremonies of the New Type Submarine Project at the Gölcük Naval Shipyard Command in the northwestern Kocaeli province, Akar said Turkey is obliged to closely follow the latest defense and security technologies for the security, peace and prosperity of the nation.

Akar said that locally produced defense products boost the confidence of the Turkish Armed Forces personnel.

He went on to say that Turkey will continue striving for self reliance in the defense industry.

The Turkish parliament on Saturday ratified a motion on the approval of an MoU on security and military cooperation with Libya.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli signed two separate MoUs; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.



