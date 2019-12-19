YPG kills 5 civilians including 3 children in Syrian border district of Ras al-Ayn

The terror group PKK/YPG killed five civilians, including three children, with a car bomb attack in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria near Turkey's border, said Turkey's Defense Ministry on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terror group targeted civilians in the village of Tell Halaf in the Ras al-Ayn disrict.

Ras al-Ayn is within the area of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey reached agreements with both the U.S. and Russia to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from a planned terror-free zone.

But remnants of the YPG/PKK have persisted in some areas, launching attacks on civilians.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







