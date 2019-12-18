Nancy Pelosi says Trump gave them 'no choice' but to impeach
WORLD Reuters
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi opens the debate on impeachment by calling President Donald Trump a threat to the United States and its democracy. "If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice," the top Democrat said in a statement.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an "ongoing threat" to the country's security that left Democrats "no choice" but to impeach him.
"It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice," said Pelosi, launching debate in the House of Representatives on impeaching the US leader.
"What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections," she said.