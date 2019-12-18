WORLD

Nancy Pelosi says Trump gave them 'no choice' but to impeach

Speaker of the House opens the debate on by calling President a threat to the United States and its democracy. "If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us ," the top Democrat said in a statement.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an "ongoing threat" to the country's security that left Democrats "no choice" but to impeach him.

"It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us ," said Pelosi, launching debate in the House of Representatives on impeaching the US leader.

"What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an to our national security and the integrity of our elections," she said.


