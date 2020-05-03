Magnitude 4 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

A magnitude 4 earthquake rocked Turkey's eastern Elazığ province on Sunday, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck Sivrice district of Elazığ at 16.25 local time (1325GMT).

The temblor occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted Elazığ province Jan. 24, killing 41 people and injuring 1,500 others.