Turkish bodies sign protocol for foreign students

Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) signed on Monday a protocol to connect the country's foreign students and graduates with the Turkish business world.

The protocol also aims to improve economic and trade relations between Turkey and foreign countries, the DEIK announced.

Turkey has 172,000 international students, of which 25,000 study on a scholarship, the board said, adding that the figure is expected to reach 250,000 as of 2023.

The DEIK said the protocol would provide job opportunities to international students, and employees to Turkish businesses.

The protocol was signed between Nail Olpak, the head of DEIK, and YTB's chair Abdullah Eren.

The two bodies also plan to organize exhibitions for international students, as well as alumni, who now reside elsewhere.