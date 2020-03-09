Nearly 20 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

Turkish army "neutralized" 18 PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"18 PKK terrorists plotting an attack on the Turkish elements in the area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield from Tel Rifaat [northwestern Syria] were neutralized in a successful operation," the Turkish ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









