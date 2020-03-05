LIFE-TIME JAIL SOUGHT FOR RUSSIAN AMBASSADORS CULPRITS

A Turkish prosecutor on Thursday sought life imprisonment for defendants accused of taking part in the assassination of a former Russian ambassador to Turkey in 2016.

On Dec. 10, 2016, Andrei Karlov was addressing people at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara when he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group responsible for 2016's failed coup in Turkey.

Prosecutors demand multiple aggravated life sentences in prison for a total of eight defendants.

The indictment also pointed out that the killing of Karlov was "a provocative action against Turkish-Russian ties."

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.







