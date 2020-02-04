NEARLY 90 PKK AND DAESH TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TURKEYS ANTI-TERROR OPERATIONS IN JANUARY

In January, nationwide operations neutralized 88 terrorists in Turkey, a government official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı told a monthly press briefing that Turkish forces carried out some 8,000 counter-terrorism operations in cities and rural areas last month.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Out of total, 40 terrorists were captured, while 48 surrendered and they were the members of the PKK and Daesh/ISIS terror groups, Çataklı elaborated.

The security forces destroyed almost 100 caves, shelters and hideouts used by the PKK during anti-terror efforts, which seized tens of weapons, hand grenades and improvised explosive devices, as well.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

He also said more than 2,600 suspects were arrested over their suspected links to terror groups, with some 410 remanded into custody.

- ONGOING COUNTER-TERROR, ANTI-DRUG OPERATİONS

On Oct. 1 last year, Turkey initiated its autumn/winter operations as part of its anti-terror fight, which target almost 7,750 operations in 29 provinces until April 15.

So far, a total of 457 terrorists were neutralized in more than 3,000 operations, Çataklı said.

Some 540 caves and shelters were destroyed and 780 weapons and ammunition were seized, he added.

More than 280 long-barreled guns, 480 hand grenades, 102,400 ammunition and 57 rocket launchers were seized.

On the side of anti-drug fight, nearly 14,800 operations were carried out, which saw the arrest of some 20,400 people and remanding of over 2,000.

The anti-drug teams seized 7.8 tons of hashish, 750 kg (1,650 Ibs) of heroin, 81 kilograms (176 pounds) of skunk weed and 14 kg (31 Ibs) of cocaine.

Some 3,300 suspects were arrested for drug trafficking and 37 of them were remanded into custody, Çataklı said.





