Mother, baby rescued 24 hours after powerful Elazığ earthquake

A mother and her 2.5-year-old daughter were rescued 24 hours after a powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook Turkey's Elazığ province late Friday. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Death toll from the quake rose to 35 on Sunday with hundreds of others injured.

The mother and daughter were trapped under the debris of their house in Mustafa Paşa neighborhood.



Turkish gendarmes first rescued the daughter, Yüsra Yıldız. Four hours later, the mother Ayşe Yıldız was rescued.

The rescue operation was caught on camera.

"Do you hear me?" one team member asked and Ayşe Yıldız said: "I do."

"Please rescue me for God's sake," she whimpered, telling the rescuers about her child.

"I can see you," she told her rescuer.

First, the child was rescued and carried in the arms of the rescuers.

"Your mother is coming," one of them said trying to comfort the baby. "Come on, sweetheart."





