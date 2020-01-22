CHINAS CORONAVIRUS POSES NO POSSIBLE THREAT TO TURKEY

The coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China is not of any particular risk to Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities will quarantine infected patients from China should they arrive in Turkey, Koca told Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

The Health Ministry will hold a risk assessment meeting on the virus later today, he noted.

The virus which causes pneumonia-like symptoms has jostled health authorities in China and other regions amid fears of a possible outbreak.

Beyond China, the virus has affected people in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

So far, it has claimed nine lives.