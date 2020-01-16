Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On Twitter, the ministry said terrorists were "neutralized" in an air-backed operation by Turkish Armed Forces in Hakurk region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.