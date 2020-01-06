ERDOĞAN SAYS TURKEYS NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ORGANIZATION [MIT] PLAYED MAJOR ROLE IN SOLVING KHASHOGGI MURDER

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has played a major role in the success of the nation's cross-border anti-terrorist operations, Turkey's president said Monday.

"The MIT recently destroyed places considered the most secure locations by the [terrorist] group through operations in northern Iraq against PKK ringleaders," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told an inauguration ceremony for the MIT's new headquarters in the capital Ankara.

YPG/PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

"The role of national intelligence in solving the murder of [Saudi journalist Jamal] Khashoggi was outstanding and made our country proud at the international level," he added.

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in an operation denied and covered up by Saudi authorities, according to international investigations.

- TURKISH INTEL IN LIBYA

Turning to the conflict in Libya, Erdoğan said, on the heels of new authorization for Turkey to militarily aid Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA): "Turkey's National Intelligence Organization is thoroughly fulfilling its duties in Libya."

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Turkey's parliament last week passed a motion allowing the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in order to respond to threats from illegitimate armed groups and other terror groups targeting both countries' national interests.

The motion also aims to provide security in Libya in the face of any possible mass migration and to provide Libyans with humanitarian aid. Turkish forces will be able to launch an "operation and [military] intervention" to protect Turkey's interests and prevent future irreparable situations, said the motion.

- COORDINATION, CYBER-SECURITY

"Turkey has the opportunity to be able to move anywhere in the world without the need for any country with the help of the MIT's successful work," added Erdoğan.

Pointing to the new National Intelligence Coordination Board established under the chairmanship of Turkey's Presidency, Erdoğan said this body will help solve intelligence coordination issues.

"In the days to come, we aim to have a more effective intelligence structure in technical and cyber intelligence, one which carries out more covert activities abroad," he added.

"It is clear that threats to our country will continue in the future as well as today, both inside and outside our borders. We must develop our intelligence in line, and even primarily, with this reality together with other fields," Erdoğan said.

"In an era when the internet is effectively used by terrorists and spies, Turkish intelligence will inevitably focus more on cyberspace," he added.







