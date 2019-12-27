World War I battle makes Filipino convert to Islam

A Filipino teacher has converted to Islam after being affected by the belief of soldiers martyred during World War I Battle of Sarıkamış in northeastern Turkey.

Battle of Sarıkamış claimed the lives of nearly 90,000 Ottoman Turkish soldiers who froze to death in Sarıkamış district of Kars province in 1914 due to bitter cold.

Abdullah Ramosa, a 37-year-old teacher in Kuwait, was a Christian before, and became a Muslim after last year's traditional Sarıkamış Martyrs Memorial Climb in the Allahuekber Mountains, to commemorate the martyrs.





The belief of soldiers martyred in Sarıkamış town is the main reason behind my choice, said Ramosa, also a scout, in an interview with Anadolu Agency in eastern Erzurum province.

"Challenges the soldiers had in Allahuekber Mountains made a moral contribution to me. Many people were martyred on the mountains," Ramosa said, whose name was Oni before he converted to Islam.

He came from Kuwait to Erzurum and proceeded to Sarıkamış to camp with the other scouts and attend the commemoration events.





Recalling the challenging march and camps as part of the commemoration events, he said he could feel what the soldiers felt at the time.

'Big gift' from Allah

Ramosa termed Islam as a "big gift" to himself from Allah.

"After becoming a Muslim, I went to umrah [a voluntary minor pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina that Muslims can perform at any time of the year], which make me deeply feel Islam.

"When I went to the Philippines last summer, one of the scouts also converted to Islam. I pray for the others to become Muslim as well," he said.