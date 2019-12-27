Turkey reveals prototype of first indigenous car

Turkey's president unveiled Friday the country's first indigenous automobile prototype -- a move, which he said will realize the country's long-time dream.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the automobile in the industrial province of Kocaeli, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Today, we are witnessing a historic day of realizing Turkey's 60-year dream together."

Stating that over 100 Turkish engineers worked to realize the project, he said: "We don't buy a license or permission from anyone, we determine all the technical features by ourselves."





Erdoğan stressed Turkey will deter all efforts to hinder the production of its own car.

"They managed to hinder the production of Devrim [Turkey's first homegrown car] but they will not be able to hinder this automobile," he added.

Turkey first attempted to produce its own car in 1961, the Devrim (Revolution), but it never made it past the prototype stage.





"Turkey is not only a market for new technologies but has become a country that develops, produces and exports them all over the world," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president said that the factory for Turkey's first car will open in Gemlik district of the northwestern Bursa province.

The automobile "will not pollute the environment by working with zero-emission technology," he said.

Erdoğan placed an advance order for the car and later sat behind the wheel of one of the cars. The two models unveiled on Friday are in the colors red and white, to signify the Turkish flag.

In June 2018, five Turkish industry giants; Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding as well as an umbrella organization, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, joined hands to create an indigenous car.

Turkey has mobilized 750 million Turkish liras (over $126 million) to fund innovation and regional development, according to the country's industry and technology minister.

The electric car will have five models with 175,000 units produced in a year.