‘Turkey invited by Libya’s legitimate administration’

The Turkish president accused some European and Arab countries of supporting East Libya-based putschist commander Khalifa Haftar and said Turkey has been invited by Libya's legitimate administration.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks came at a meeting of provincial heads at headquarters of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the Turkish capital.

Turkey will lend all manner of support to Tripoli administration which is fighting Haftar, Erdoğan said.

"They are helping a war baron, we are responding to the invitation of Libya's legitimate government. That's the difference."

About the military support deal Turkey and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) signed on Nov. 27, Erdoğan said a motion for military support to Libya will be submitted to the Turkish parliament when it opens after recess.

"We have signed the memorandum of understanding, and we are concluding the Military Security and Cooperation Agreement. I hope we will ratify it in our parliament on Jan. 8 or 9, and thus we will respond to [Libya's] invitation."

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli's GNA signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in the capital Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.