5 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

A total of five YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Four PKK/YPG terrorists who escaped from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered to our border patrol office in Silopi district [of southeastern Sirnak], and one PKK/YPG terrorist who escaped from terrorist organization in northern Syria surrendered to our border patrol office in Nusaybin district [of southeastern Mardin]," the ministry said on Twitter.

YPG/PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.