LIBYAS GNA MAKES FORMAL REQUEST FOR TURKISH MILITARY AID

Libya's internationally recognized government has formally requested from Turkey "air, ground and sea" military support to fend off an offensive of eastern forces to take the capital Tripoli, a Tripoli official said on Thursday.

Libya's interior minister has previously said on Thursday Tripoli will ask Turkey for military support if the fight over the capital escalates. Haftar's forces, which are based in eastern Libya, could not be reached for comment.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier his country will introduce a bill to send troops to Libya as soon as Parliament resumes, in response to the country's invitation. The military mandate to send troops to Libya will be on Parliament's agenda when it resumes early January. He reiterated Turkey's determination to provide the necessary assistance to the Tripoli administration, which he said is fighting against "putschist commander Haftar, supported by various European, Arab countries."

Last month Turkey's Parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). The deal went into effect yesterday after it was published in the Official Gazette.



The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country's west. Following the military cooperation deal, Erdoğan said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Tripoli government made such a request.



Turkey supports the U.N.-backed GNA government in Libya against the militia and mercenaries of self-proclaimed military leader Haftar. Tripoli-based GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj sent letters to the leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, Algeria and Turkey, urging them to "activate security cooperation deals."



The aim is to help the GNA "face aggression against the Libyan capital ... by any armed group operating outside the legitimacy of the state, to preserve social peace and achieve stability in Libya," he said.



Al-Sarraj also called for help to battle Daesh and al-Qaida, saying Haftar's offensive had given the terrorist groups "the appropriate opportunity and environment" for a resurgence in Libya.



Following the GNA's announcement over Turkey, the U.N. mission in Libya, UNSMIL, renewed its call for a political solution to the conflict.



Since the ousting and death of the longtime dictator, Muammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya. Turkey, Qatar and Italy have been allied with Sarraj's government based in Tripoli, while Khalifa Haftar, who commands forces based in eastern Libya, is backed by France, Russia and key Arab countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.