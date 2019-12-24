TURKEY

PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces in Mardin

A PKK terrorist surrendered to border security forces in southeastern , said a security source on Tuesday.

Identified only with initials M.K., the terrorist, codenamed Diyar, surrendered in Nusaybin, a border district of province near Syria, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The ' efforts to convince the terrorists to surrender bore fruit, and their investigation revealed that many terrorists have been active within the PKK for years.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.



