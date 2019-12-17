Turkey neutralizes 6 terrorists at home, abroad

Turkey neutralized six terrorists in domestic and cross-border operations, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Interior Ministry, four terrorists were neutralized in southeastern Turkey.

The terrorists were neutralized in rural areas of Derik, in the Mardin province, by the provincial gendarmerie commandos and special forces teams, said a ministry statement.

Operations are ongoing in the area, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The statement did not specify the terrorists' affiliation, but the terrorist YPG/PKK has traditionally been active in eastern/southeastern Turkey.

Separately, the Turkish airstrikes neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw-3, Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The terrorists, neutralized in the Haftanin region, were plotting an attack, according to the ministry.

Turkey's anti-terrorist operations will continue without any pause, it added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.