Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.

"Rüştü has tested negative for the coronavirus, fortunately," his wife Işıl Reçber said on social media on Friday.

Reçber, 46, who went to the hospital on March 29, is an icon who played for Istanbul powerhouses Fenerbahçe and the Turkish National Football Team.

The five-time Turkish Super League winner also played for Antalyaspor, Beşiktaş, and the Spanish side Barcelona.

Before retiring in 2012, Rüştü had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his national team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Total number of coronavirus cases in Turkey climbs to 47,029 with 4,747 new cases reported over past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry on Friday.

The death toll in the country from the coronavirus climbed to 1,006, as 98 more patients lost their lives in past 24 hours, the ministry said.



