TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 98 TO 1,006 - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,747 and 98 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the disease to 1,006, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,423, with 281 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 30,864, Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 47,029, he added.

Turkey is currently treating 1,667 patients in intensive care units, he added, underlining the mortality rate in Turkey is 2.15%, the 12th highest among countries with the population exceeding 10 million.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 98,400 people, and infected over 1.63 million, while nearly 366,000 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.