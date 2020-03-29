Turkish legendary goalkeeper Reçber tests positive for COVID-19

Turkish football legend Rüştü Reçber was taken to the hospital late Saturday to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis.

The former national team goalkeeper's wife, Işıl, said on Instagram that her husband caught the COVID-19 and the family is in shock that his symptoms progressed rapidly.

"I, my daughter and my son tested negative. Only my spouse tested positive," Işıl said, adding that he is in isolation at a hospital.

Reçber, 46, is an icon who played for Fenerbahçe and the Turkish national team.

The five-time Turkish Super League winner played for Antalyaspor, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş while in Turkey.

He left Fenerbahçe to join Barcelona in 2003 but returned to the Istanbul club in 2004.

Rustu had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

He retired in 2012.

The virus known as COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions around the globe, with more than 657,600 cases worldwide and greater than 30,400 deaths.

A total of 137,319 people diagnosed with the virus have so far recovered globally.

Turkey death toll from coronavirus increased to 108, the Turkish health minister said on Saturday.







